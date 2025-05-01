Kilkenny County Council’s to hold a special meeting to discuss plans for a local windfarm.

Members will meet next Tuesday afternoon (6th May) to consider the Chief Executive’s report of An Bord Pleanala’s application for a 12-turbine facility at Ballynalacken, close to the county border with Laois (see details at ballynalackenwindfarm.com).

ADVERTISEMENT

Those opposed to the proposal displayed their outrage with a ‘Drive to Survive’ protest on roads in the locality over the weekend followed by a public meeting on Monday night in Ballyragget where it was outlined how submissions on the project need to be lodged by the 9th of May.

While the group’s GoFundMe page has raised over €10,000 to date.