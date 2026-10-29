Kilkenny County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service has taken delivery of a new Class B Fire Engine to serve Freshford and North Kilkenny.

The new engine was designed by Fire Service staff and was fully funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, costing just over €500,000.

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This new appliance, which has replaced a 20-year-old tender and its design has been optimised to provide fire fighting crew with a safe and reliable platform.

Freshford-based County Councillor Michael McCarthy has welcomed the new firefighting arrival – stay tuned to hear him on our Main Morning News at 9am.