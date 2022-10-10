Kilkenny Day hailed a success despite being lashed by the rain

Despite the weather, Kilkenny Day’s being hailed a huge success.

Many braved the elements yesterday (Sunday) to turn out for a variety of festivities to ‘Celebrate Our Place’ which were mainly in the city, though fire stations across the county had thrown open their doors too.

The highlight was the unveiling of the Adam’s Virtual Hug Sculpture on the Canal Walk for which the young star of the Late Late Toy Show was in attendance to oversee both outdoors and indoors at the River Court Hotel.

Added to that, more than 800 people volunteered for Team Up to Clean Up, an initiative by Kilkenny County Council, which was being piloted across the city on the same day.