Kilkenny Design Centre has been sold

A prominent local business has been sold.

The Kilkenny Design Centre is now owned by the Kilkenny Group which will operate the shops, galleries, foodhall & restaurants.

Outgoing Managing Director, Kathleen Moran, is retiring after 30 years in the role.

In a post on the Kilkenny Design Centre’s Facebook page she said “It’s been a great journey for me personally. Thanks to everyone who supported me along the way – my family, my loyal team, all the talented suppliers in the Irish design and craft sector and the many, many customers from Kilkenny and beyond who supported us over the years. Wishing the Kilkenny Group every success in their new venture”.