The Kilkenny & District Soccer League will celebrate its centenary this year, with a special programme of events planned for Friday, November 13th.

The celebrations will recognise a century of football in the district, with the day including the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, a memorabilia exhibition, a wreath-laying ceremony and a gathering at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

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The schedule begins at 3.30pm with the unveiling of a centenary plaque at Derdimus Park, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. An exhibition of Kilkenny soccer memorabilia will also take place at the grounds from 3.45pm.

At 5.15pm, a further wreath will be laid at the plaque on Parnell Street, before Mass at the Capuchin Friary at 5.40pm.

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The evening programme moves to the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel at 6.30pm for a formal welcome, followed by a PowerPoint presentation on the history of Kilkenny soccer from local historian Donie Butler at approximately 6.40pm. Finger food will be served from around 7.15pm.

The league is also appealing to the public for items of interest to feature in the memorabilia exhibition, including club histories, match programmes and unusual pieces connected to Kilkenny soccer.

Anyone with items to contribute is asked to contact Donie Butler at [email protected].

The Kilkenny & District Soccer League now caters for approximately 6,000 schoolboy, schoolgirl, women’s and men’s players across Kilkenny and Laois.

All involved in the league’s history, along with former players, officials, clubs and supporters, are invited to join the centenary celebrations.