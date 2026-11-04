A Kilkenny entrepreneur is aiming to give independent hotels greater control over their pricing and reduce their reliance on online booking platforms.

Shane Doherty, from Glenmore, has officially launched his new business with business partner Micheál Dunne, “Levels” at the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform uses data analytics to help hotels maximise revenue and attract more direct bookings. It comes as online travel agencies account for around 63 per cent of hotel bookings globally, according to Shane, with platforms such as Booking.com charging commission of between 15 and 25 per cent.

Levels is already working with 21 hotels and has secured investment from Enterprise Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane hopes to grow the business internationally, while keeping its base in Kilkenny.

He spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty with many more as you can hear below.

Some Pictures from the launch: