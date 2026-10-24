Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning motorists to drive with care this bank holiday weekend.

The warning comes as members of the Roads Policing Unit came across a series of serious road safety breaches during poor weather conditions across the city.

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Among the detections, a driver was clocked at 81 kmph in a 60 zone, another motorist was traveling on the Ring Road with two bald tyres while another a driver was caught texting behind the wheel.

In addition, three separate drivers were intercepted after carrying out over-100-meter overtaking manoeuvres across hatch markings.

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All drivers have been issued with fixed-charge notices and penalty points.

Gardaí are reminding motorists that treacherous conditions call for extra care, not less, and that no excuses will be entertained.