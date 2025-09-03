Kilkenny’s gearing up for Ireland’s main, international women’s stage bicycle race.

Rás na mBan rolls out the first of six stages of its five day spread later today.

In its 19th year there are some changes with new routes in play at points and 22 teams represented.

Including locally, though Glenmore star Mia Griffin is out Yvonne Doran from Thomastown who recently struck gold at the at the National Masters Road Race Championships in Co Monaghan, is set to take to the saddle around her native county.

Cyclists will gather from 3pm at the Hoban Hotel, just off the Waterford Road Roundabout on the city’s outskirts, before moving to this evening’s official start on the N77 where they’ll leave at 3:19pm in a 76.1k,m loop to Freshford where they’re expected two hours later.

Declan Quigley from InForm Sport Media told KCLR News Kilkenny is the perfect choice for the event;