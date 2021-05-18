Kilkenny issued ten times more parking tickets than Carlow in the year up to April 2021

Carlow was among the counties to issue the least number of parking fines during the Pandemic.

That’s according to the Irish Independent which shows local authorities across the country issued more than 168,000 of the tickets, generating €6.6million between March 2020 and April of this year.

391 were handed out by Carlow County Council with Kilkenny seeing more than ten times that at 4,061 – the most in the South East, though Waterford did not provide its figures.

As expected Dublin had the most, at 45,153, followed by Cork (26,292) and Galway (14,680).