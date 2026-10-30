It’s the end of an Era !!

Kilkenny hurling legend TJ Reid has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after almost 20 years in the black and amber.

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The Shamrocks Ballyhale forward made his senior debut in 2007, winning seven All-Ireland titles, 14 Leinster championships and five National Leagues.

He also claimed seven All-Star awards and was named Hurler of the Year in 2015.

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Reid finishes his inter-county career as the leading scorer in senior hurling championship history.

On a social media post Kilkenny GAA chairman PJ Kenny has paid tribute to his outstanding service, describing him as a wonderful ambassador for the county and thanking him for the memories he has given supporters.