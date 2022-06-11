KCLR News
Kilkenny Lions club are holding a collection on High St today in aid of Ukraine
Eddie Holohan says it's going to be part of a massive effort all across Europe
You’re being asked to put you hand in your pocket for Ukraine today.
Kilkenny Lions club are having a collection at city hall on High Street.
Eddie Holohan says it’s going to be part of a massive effort all across Europe: Almost 10 thousand clubs across Europe have been asked to help. It’s important we do our part to make a difference and help those who need it. Every little bit counts and does help.”