Kilkenny man Peter Lynch has broken the Irish marathon record.

The Kilkenny City Harriers runner completed the marathon in Dusseldorf in Germany in a time of 2 hours 9 minutes and 36 seconds, finishing third in the race, and taking 6 seconds off the national record set last October.

The run this morning will now guarantee the Kilkenny runner a place at the World Championships later this year.

Earlier this month, Lynch broke Olympic silver medallist John Treacy’s national record in the 10 mile run, beating a record that had stood for 31 years by an enormous 26 seconds.

Speaking to KCLR News, former Chairman of the Kilkenny City Harriers running club John May said that Peter was a huge part of the club.

“Peter is absolutely homegrown, and spun into the fabric of the club, a real club man, and we could not be prouder of Peter today. We’re just so delighted for him, so delighted for his family, and so delighted to see our name up beside the words ‘national record’, and it just means an awful lot to everybody in our club this morning, the Whatsapp groups are going absolutely bananas at the moment.”

