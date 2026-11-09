Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness & CLLR Seán O’hArgáin comment on The Hub boxing event with Brian on the KCLR Daily.

The event, which featured English right-wing activist activist Tommy Robinson, was stopped by venue management after disorder broke out, with chairs and drinks thrown and Gardaí faced with an escalating situation.

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A teenager has been charged in connection with a brawl in a Kilkenny club where Tommy Robinson is alleged to have been attacked. The teenager was one of two arrested after a fight broke out at The Hub in Cillín Hill. He appeared in court in Clonmel on Sunday afternoon.

The other man who was arrested, who is in his 20s, is being held at a garda station. They are both understood to have attended what was described beforehand as a “boxing-style” event headlined by two rappers. One man’s injuries led to him being brought to hospital. It had been organised by an influencer called Harrison Sullivan, who featured in Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere Netflix documentary. It is not immediately clear what Robinson was doing at the event. But after one of the fighters had finished his fight, he is seen getting out of the ring and appears to fall in the direction of where Robinson was sitting.