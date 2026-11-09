Kilkenny’s Mayor Andrew McGuinness and local councillor Seán O’hArgáin are calling for tighter controls on event promoters following violent scenes at The Hub on Saturday night.

The event, which featured English activist Tommy Robinson, was stopped by venue management after disorder broke out, with chairs and drinks thrown and Gardaí faced with an escalating situation.

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Mayor McGuinness described the scenes as disgraceful, saying the safety of everyone attending was put at risk.

Councillor O’hArgáin says concerns about the promoters had been raised beforehand and believes venues need to carry out greater checks before accepting bookings.

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Both say lessons must be learned to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.

You can listen back to their interview on The KCLR Daily on the link below:

Meanwhile a statement from The Hub Kilkenny reads: “The Hub was contacted a number of months ago buy unhinged promotions who were looking for a large indoor venue in the south of Ireland with high ceilings that could accommodate a boxing style event.”

“We are the largest indoor concert and event venue in the southeast of Ireland and we have hosted a number of boxing, martial arts and MMA style events in the past. We also host a large number of music concerts and comedy events with artists from all over the world. The Hub in Kilkenny is extremely well known on the international stage.

We have no involvement with the running the events or selling tickets etc the venue is there to be hired by all promoters both locally and international a like.”