Kilkenny’s Mayor Andrew McGuinness and local councillor Seán O’hArgáin are calling for tighter controls on event promoters following violent scenes at The Hub on Saturday night.
The event, which featured English activist Tommy Robinson, was stopped by venue management after disorder broke out, with chairs and drinks thrown and Gardaí faced with an escalating situation.
Mayor McGuinness described the scenes as disgraceful, saying the safety of everyone attending was put at risk.
Councillor O’hArgáin says concerns about the promoters had been raised beforehand and believes venues need to carry out greater checks before accepting bookings.
Both say lessons must be learned to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.
You can listen back to their interview on The KCLR Daily on the link below:
Meanwhile a statement from The Hub Kilkenny reads: “The Hub was contacted a number of months ago buy unhinged promotions who were looking for a large indoor venue in the south of Ireland with high ceilings that could accommodate a boxing style event.”