Kilkenny Mayor’s concert this evening will help Amber get a little closer to its million euro target

A wealth of local talent will be unleashed at the Watergate Theatre this evening for the Mayor’s Christmas Concert.

Amber Women’s Refuge will benefit from the annual event which kicks off at 8pm.

Anne Shortall is Amber Board Chair & has been telling KCLR News they’re delighted to be beneficiaries as about a million euro’s needed each year by the organisation to cover Carlow & Kilkenny.

Over 100 people will take part across five acts in the event.

Both Anne & Kilkenny Mayor Peter “Chap” Cleere say that people are great to support.