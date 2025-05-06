It’s expected Kilkenny will be among the areas to next be hit with a hosepipe ban.

From this morning, parts of Meath, Westmeath and Donegal fall under the restriction as a result of historically low water levels in the lakes serving Kells, Mullingar and Milford – but other areas are also in danger, including in our locality.

Margaret Attridge from Uisce Eireann says there are a number of ways people can save supply, noting; “If you take a shower instead of a bath you can save up to 40 litres, if you reduce your shower by one minute you can save seven litres, if you turn off your tap when you’re brushing your teeth, not run it continuously, you can save six litres a minute so there’s a lot of stuff you can do in your own home to conserve water”.

