Kilkenny one of Ireland’s Top Ten Unmissable Places to Visit according to Lonely Planet
The brewing background and medieval mile are highlights
Kilkenny’s again been hailed a great place to stop by.
Lonely Planet has it listed third in its top ten Unmissable Places to Visit in Ireland and says it’s the best city for history.
The medieval mile, brewing background and having one of the best nightlife spots in the country are all cited as reasons.
Donegal’s Inisowen Peninsula and Northwest Mayo’s beaches lead the list with the remainder being:
- Dublin City (best for LGBTIQ & travelers)
- Limerick city (best for sport)
- Galway city (best for food)
- county Clare (best to catch a tune)
- Causeway Coast in Antrim (best place to hike)
- West Cork (best place for families)
- Iveragh Peninsula in Kerry (best place for sensational views).