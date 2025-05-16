Kilkenny welcome Dublin to UPMC Nowlan Park in the 2025 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Throw-in is at 3.00pm, and full live commentary will be available on KCLR.

Kilkenny come into this clash in strong form following a dominant win over Offaly last weekend. That victory saw several standout performances, with talismanic forward TJ Reid and full-back Tommy Walsh both earning places on the GAA’s Hurling Team of the Week.

Team News: Kilkenny XV to Face Dublin

Kilkenny have made a number of changes from the side that defeated Offaly, with key figures returning to the fold as the management team looks to solidify their best lineup heading into the business end of the championship.

Kilkenny Team:

Goalkeeper

Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)



Full Back Line

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Half Back Line

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

7. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

Midfield

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)



Half Forward Line

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

12. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown)

Full Forward Line

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

There are notable changes from the previous outing. Huw Lawlor returns to anchor the full-back line, with Richie Reid slotting into centre-back to offer leadership and distribution from deep. Adrian Mullen is also back in the side, providing an additional scoring threat alongside Reid and Keoghan in the full-forward line.