Kilkenny publicans call for more signatures on Save Smithwick’s Experience petition

A fresh appeal’s being made for people to sign the Save Smithwick’s Experience petition.

More than 5,300 have now added their names to the campaign – see that here

But more are needed after a meeting yesterday between local publicans and Diageo ended in ‘stalemate’ when the drink giant representatives insisted they would not change their minds about closing down the City-based attraction.

Kilkenny VFI Chair Anthony Morrison says he’s looking to schedule another meeting with senior management in the company next week, telling KCLR News “Diageo needs to hear that the people of Kilkenny are not happy with this decision and I say that as a Kilkennyman whole-heartedly, you have to think this is going to go, this is gone, it’s gone so we need everybody to get to Diageo to change their mind so please support the petition and I hope to present the petition to Diageo next week and help them understand what it means to us”.

He adds “The Smithwick’s Experience is the soul of Kilkenny and I don’t say that lightly, it’s our second-biggest tourist attraction, it’s very important, people may not realise now but in twenty years time when you walk down the street, if that’s not there and by that I mean the Smithwick’s brand operating by Diageo, it’s going to be a very sad day for Kilkenny going forward”.