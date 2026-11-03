Nollaig Healy – Project Manager with CALMAST which is the South East Technological University’s (SETU) STEM engagement centre. The countdown has begun to Kilkenny Science Festival and an extended, action-packed programme of free events from this Saturday, November 7 to Sunday 15th for everyone from primary school pupils to adult and community group audiences right across the county.

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This year’s Science Week theme explores ‘Water: From Molecule to Ocean’ and the nine day-long programme features a series of new events, all focusing on the importance of water.