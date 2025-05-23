The stage is set for the 2025 O’Neills.com All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final—and it’s a home fixture for the Cats.

Kilkenny will face off against Tipperary in a clash between two huge hurling rivals. The final will be played at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday, May 31st, with throw-in scheduled for 3PM. Ticket details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Cats booked their place in the decider with an emphatic 2-21 to 0-17 win over Dublin in last week’s Leinster final. The game, played under the lights at Nowlan Park, saw Kilkenny deliver a powerful performance in front of a passionate home crowd.

Among the standout performers was Graigue-Ballycallan’s Jeff Neary, who spoke to KCLR after the final whistle.

“We are looking forward to the All-Ireland Final. This is our first time winning anything underage with Kilkenny,” Neary said.

For more post-match reaction, including interviews with Kilkenny manager Mark Dowling and several players, tune in to the latest episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now on all major platforms.

This week’s episode also features expert analysis from Michael Walsh, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty, and Joe Fortune, who break down the All-Ireland U20 Final and preview a blockbuster weekend across the Leinster, Munster, and Joe McDonagh Cup competitions.

The countdown to May 31st is officially on. Can Kilkenny make the most of home turf—or will Tipp strike gold in enemy territory? All eyes will be on Nowlan Park.