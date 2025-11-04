The road to another Leinster crown has been mapped out for Kilkenny, as the 2026 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures were confirmed following a meeting of CCC Comhairle Laighean.
The defending champions will open their campaign with a testing trip to Pearse Stadium to face Galway on the weekend of April 18th/19th.
Kilkenny, who lifted the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in 2025, will once again be among the favourites, but their path to another title will be far from straightforward. Their opening clash with Galway will be followed by two key home games at UPMC Nowlan Park — against Wexford in Round 2 and newly promoted Kildare in Round 4.
Between those home ties, Derek Lyng’s side will also travel to Tullamore to face Offaly in Round 3, before rounding off the group phase away to Dublin at Parnell Park.
The championship structure remains the same, with the top two sides advancing to the Leinster Final, while third place will qualify for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.
With Kildare joining the provincial series for the first time at senior level, and traditional rivals Wexford, Dublin, and Offaly all targeting strong campaigns, the 2026 edition promises to be another fiercely contested battle for provincial honours.
2026 Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship – Full Fixture Schedule
Round 1 – April 18th/19th
-
Galway vs Kilkenny – Pearse Stadium
-
Kildare vs Wexford – Cedral St Conleths Park
-
Offaly vs Dublin – Glenisk O’Connor Park
Round 2 – April 25th/26th
-
Kilkenny vs Wexford – UPMC Nowlan Park
-
Galway vs Offaly – Pearse Stadium
-
Dublin vs Kildare – Parnell Park
Break Week – May 2nd/3rd
Round 3 – May 9th/10th
-
Offaly vs Kilkenny – Glenisk O’Connor Park
-
Kildare vs Galway – Cedral St Conleths Park
-
Wexford vs Dublin – Chadwicks Wexford Park
Round 4 – May 16th/17th
-
Kilkenny vs Kildare – UPMC Nowlan Park
-
Offaly vs Wexford – Glenisk O’Connor Park
-
Galway vs Dublin – Pearse Stadium
Round 5 – May 23rd/24th
-
Dublin vs Kilkenny – Parnell Park
-
Wexford vs Galway – Chadwicks Wexford Park
-
Kildare vs Offaly – Cedral St Conleths Park
June 6th – Leinster Senior Hurling & Joe McDonagh Cup Finals