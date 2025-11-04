The road to another Leinster crown has been mapped out for Kilkenny, as the 2026 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures were confirmed following a meeting of CCC Comhairle Laighean.

The defending champions will open their campaign with a testing trip to Pearse Stadium to face Galway on the weekend of April 18th/19th.

Kilkenny, who lifted the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in 2025, will once again be among the favourites, but their path to another title will be far from straightforward. Their opening clash with Galway will be followed by two key home games at UPMC Nowlan Park — against Wexford in Round 2 and newly promoted Kildare in Round 4.

Between those home ties, Derek Lyng’s side will also travel to Tullamore to face Offaly in Round 3, before rounding off the group phase away to Dublin at Parnell Park.

The championship structure remains the same, with the top two sides advancing to the Leinster Final, while third place will qualify for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

With Kildare joining the provincial series for the first time at senior level, and traditional rivals Wexford, Dublin, and Offaly all targeting strong campaigns, the 2026 edition promises to be another fiercely contested battle for provincial honours.

2026 Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship – Full Fixture Schedule

Round 1 – April 18th/19th

Galway vs Kilkenny – Pearse Stadium

Kildare vs Wexford – Cedral St Conleths Park

Offaly vs Dublin – Glenisk O’Connor Park

Round 2 – April 25th/26th

Kilkenny vs Wexford – UPMC Nowlan Park

Galway vs Offaly – Pearse Stadium

Dublin vs Kildare – Parnell Park

Break Week – May 2nd/3rd

Round 3 – May 9th/10th

Offaly vs Kilkenny – Glenisk O’Connor Park

Kildare vs Galway – Cedral St Conleths Park

Wexford vs Dublin – Chadwicks Wexford Park

Round 4 – May 16th/17th

Kilkenny vs Kildare – UPMC Nowlan Park

Offaly vs Wexford – Glenisk O’Connor Park

Galway vs Dublin – Pearse Stadium

Round 5 – May 23rd/24th

Dublin vs Kilkenny – Parnell Park

Wexford vs Galway – Chadwicks Wexford Park

Kildare vs Offaly – Cedral St Conleths Park

June 6th – Leinster Senior Hurling & Joe McDonagh Cup Finals