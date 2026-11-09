A Kilkenny TD has voiced her opposition against proposed toll hikes to be imposed from January.

Natasha Newsome-Drennan hit out at Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, as she believes he’s gone against his word regarding price increases.

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The Sinn Fein representative thinks the proposed hikes are unfair and very untimely given the current costs to run a vehicle.

She noted how some road users have no other option than to used tolled roads multiple times a day and believes the government should halt the increase.

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“People don’t have a choice. They don’t have a choice that we have to use a toll you’re looking at a half an hour extra on your journey if you don’t use tolls. So, I just don’t see what the government, why would they do this in in such a time when people are really, really struggling.”