A memorial gathering will take place at the Kilkenny Castle gates at 2pm today (Sunday) to mark the 31st anniversary of the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard.

Those gathered will walk to the National Monument to the Missing on the castle parklands to remember the 21-year-old, who vanished from Moone, County Kildare, on November 9th, 1995.

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The annual vigil comes as Gardaí continue to appeal for any information that could finally bring closure to the Dullard family.

An Garda Síochána continues to treat her disappearance as a murder investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward.