Players from the Kilkenny and Wexford senior teams and the Carlow and Laois intermediate teams have issued a joint statement confirming that they plan to wear shorts for this weekend’s Leinster Camogie Finals at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The players, speaking through the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), say that if the current Camogie Association rules requiring skorts are enforced, they will switch to skorts in order to allow the games to proceed. However, they have stated that they would play those matches under protest and are requesting that no photography or video footage be taken of the games in that instance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will be togged out in shorts at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday and we want our choice to be respected,” the statement reads.

“However, if the current outdated rule is enforced, we will change into skorts, solely to ensure the games are not abandoned. We will play the games under protest.

As part of this protest, we do not consent to any photography or video to be taken of the matches themselves, should we be forced to wear skorts.

We call on the Leinster Council to ensure this is enforced and we ask both the media and supporters to respect our position.”

The players noted that they have made this decision in anticipation of a vote at a Special Congress scheduled for 22 May, where a motion regarding player choice in match attire is expected to be considered.

“We have made this decision based on the belief and trust that players will be listened to and heard,” they added.

“We expect camogie delegates will vote for choice at Special Congress on 22 May and that no further protest will be necessary.

We will not be making any further comment until after the weekend.”

KCLR plans to provide live online coverage of both Leinster finals on Saturday, and has confirmed that the broadcasts will proceed with the support of the players involved.



The upcoming Special Congress will provide delegates the opportunity to formally address the ongoing discussion around uniform policy in camogie, with many awaiting the outcome of that vote.