Kilkenny woman who brought Cervical Check to public domain says she's ready for a Christmas break
Edwina Grace 2 hours ago
Vicky Phelan says she’s ready to take a break this Christmas, after a year in which she helped bring the CervicalCheck scandal to the public’s attention.

The Mooncoin woman was one of the leading figures in the group of 221 women impacted by the controversy, and campaigned tirelessly throughout 2018.

More recently she has been campaigning to extend the Pembro drug to all women who have been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Vicky Phelan says she’s ready to continue fighting for that cause in 2019.

 

