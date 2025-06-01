The first runners have crossed the finish line at the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The event was won by Grace Richardson from Kilkenny City Harriers in a time of 34:17.

Winning the event has become something of a family tradition for the Richardson family, with Grace following in the footsteps of her sister Aoibhe, who won the event in 2019, while her sister Niamh came third in last year’s event.

Sinead Kane from Le Chéile AC placed first in the Visually Impaired category with a time of 44:26.

Over 28,000 people are still making their way along the 10-kilometre route in Dublin city centre, finishing up on Baggot Street Lower.

Traffic restrictions will be lifted between 4 and 7 o’clock this evening.