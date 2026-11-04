A Kilkenny youth worker is being praised for leaving a lasting legacy after 30 years working with local children and families.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Clifford has received a Mayoral Award from Mayor Andrew McGuinness recognising 30 years of dedication to the Father McGrath Family Resource Centre.

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Centre Director of Services Stephen Murphy says Mick has been a wonderful role model to hundreds of children, with his kindness and commitment making him hugely popular among the young people he works with.

A surprise party was organised by colleagues and children as a thank you for his service.

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In a fitting tribute to his influence, Mick’s daughter and niece are now training as youth workers at the centre.

Stephen says Mick is an absolute gentleman who has helped build a real sense of family within the centre.

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty was at the event and spoke to Michaels family and to the man himself, you can below:

Here are some photos from the event.