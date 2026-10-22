Kilkenny native Darragh Joyce is set to leave the Brisbane Lions after the AFL club confirmed he will not be offered a new contract.

Joyce joined the Lions in 2023 after spending six seasons with St Kilda, having made the move to Australian Rules football following his development in Kilkenny.

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The defender made 14 AFL appearances across his four seasons with Brisbane, contributing to the club during his time in Queensland.

The Lions have now confirmed Joyce will depart at the end of his current contract, bringing his spell with the club to a close.