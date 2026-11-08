Kilkenny-based company EquiMetrics, alongside Frontend.com, has won the inaugural Irish Design Excellence Award (IDEA) at the National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny.
Led by designer Frank Long, the team secured the prestigious €15,000 Jury Prize for “S-PRO,” a wearable technology platform designed to give racehorse trainers real-time data insights into equine performance, fitness, and recovery.
The accolade was presented yesterday (Saturday) evening as part of DCCI Irish Design Week 2026, an initiative established by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland in partnership with the National Museum of Ireland.
The winning project beat out a competitive field of nine other shortlisted works, all of which will remain on public display at the gallery until January 23rd, 2027.