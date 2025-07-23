Fresh from being crowned national champion and starring at the Olympic Games, Mia Griffin is preparing to make more history as she becomes the first Irish woman ever selected to compete in the Tour de France Femmes.

The Glenmore native, who claimed the women’s elite road race title in June, will line out with the Roland Cycling team for the 2025 edition of the prestigious race at the end of July.

Griffin has enjoyed a standout year on the bike. In addition to her national title, she helped Team Ireland to a new national record at the Paris Olympics. She also became the first Irish rider in over a decade to win the Rás na mBan, Ireland’s top women’s stage race, which fittingly finished in the county she represented at minor camogie.

The Kilkenny star’s rise through the ranks has been well documented locally, and her latest achievement cements her status as one of Ireland’s premier cycling talents. Now, all eyes will be on her as she takes on the world’s biggest stage in 2025.