Kilkenny’s Seani Maguire has been named in the 2026 PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Team of the Year and is also in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Maguire is one of three nominees for the individual honour, alongside Ben McCormack and Hans Mpongo, following an outstanding campaign with Cork City.

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The forward finished as the First Division’s top scorer with 19 league goals, playing a key role in Cork City’s title-winning season as they secured promotion back to the Premier Division.

Maguire scored in a 1-1 draw away to Bray Wanderers, a result that confirmed Cork City as 2026 First Division champions and secured their return to the top flight.

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In Cork City’s final home game of the campaign, scoring twice in the first half against Finn Harps as the league winners signed off with a victory before receiving their championship medals.