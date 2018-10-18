Kilkenomics 2018 line-up unveiled
The full programme for this year’s festival combining economics and comedy has been revealed.

Kilkenomics will take place in Kilkenny from November 8th to 11th this year and among the comedians lined up are Andrew Maxwell, Alison Spittle, Karl Spain and Des Bishop.

Some of the world’s leading economists will be joining them, including Harold Malmgren, who advised US Presidents from JFK to Nixon, and Ireland’s own David McWilliams as well.

The full programme can be found on www.kilkenomics.ie.

