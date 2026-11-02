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Colm O’Regan – columnist, broadcaster, comedian and author. His mother was a Horgan from Littlefield, Jenkinstown. He will be performing his show ‘Little Laughs’ at the Ormond Hotel at 10.30am this Friday as part of Kilkenomics. He says it’s selling out all over Dublin and this will be the first time it will be performed outside the capital. It’s comedy for grown-ups who happen to have a baby. He also wants to talk about his new book ‘Tipping Away’. Tipping Away is Colm O’Regan’s sharp, funny return to the rich world of Hiberno-English, following the bestselling success of Gallivanting with Words.