Residents of Kilmoganny have raised concerns about road safety in the village, including speeding traffic and a lack of footpath space. A public meeting at the Community Centre on Friday night heard calls for more speed ramps and improvements to existing traffic-calming measures. Local councillors Joe Sheridan and Joe Lyons outlined plans for the village, but progress depends on securing funding. A scheme proposed earlier this year had to be scrapped after CLÁR funding was withdrawn. A new funding application has since been submitted, with a decision expected by February. Both councillors have promised that more speed ramps will be installed to slow traffic on the busy route, which carries cars, vans and lorries between Carrick-on-Suir and the M9 motorway. KCLR News reporter Martin Quilty attended the meeting and spoke to Megan and Janice about their concerns.

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