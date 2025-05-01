Gardaí are out in force today and throughout the bank holiday weekend as the latest road safety campaign gets underway.

The operation began at 7am this morning and will run until 7am on Tuesday.

With seven road deaths recorded already in the division so far this year, the campaign is targeting speeding, intoxicated driving, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe told KCLR News that particular attention will be given by his team, noting; “We will be doubling the amount of alcohol breath-testing checkpoints and drug-driving checkpoints across the Division so there’s a very good possibility when your on your travels throughout the counties that you will come across checkpoints so our message to everyone really is to never, ever drink and drive or take drugs and drive and I think that’s important for everyone to realise and that also includes the morning after, if you’re out the night before make sure you don’t drive the following morning early if you’re still under the influence of an intoxicant”.