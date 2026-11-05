The final round of radio listenership figures for Ireland to be published in 2026 have been released, bringing with them more positive news for KCLR, the local radio station for Kilkenny and Carlow.

Today’s JNLR/Ipsos survey results (published Thursday, 5 November) show that radio listening continues to be one of Ireland’s biggest daily habits, with almost 3.5 million adults tuning to radio every weekday. The survey covers the period from October 2025 to September 2026 (2026/3).

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Over 2.2 million adults listen to local or regional radio every weekday, highlighting the importance of trusted local voices, news, entertainment and information in people’s lives. KCLR is very much at the heart of that with 72,000 adults across Kilkenny and Carlow, just over half the population of both counties, choosing KCLR for their news, sport, information and music mix every week.

KCLR’s share of the market (factoring in listenership to all radio stations) now stands at 35.4%, marking a further increase compared to the survey published in August.

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Weekday listenership has received another boost in the latest survey, with KCLR Breakfast, The KCLR Daily, The Afternoon Show and The Home Run all increasing their audience numbers book-on-book and year-on-year, with weekend performance continuing to strengthen across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Speaking on the results, KCLR’s Programming & Operations Manager Ken McGuire says it’s another indicator that listeners, new and old, continue to place their trust in KCLR.

“We’ve said it before, there’s always work going on behind the scenes, reviewing our output, adapting to the needs of listeners in Kilkenny and Carlow, and ultimately that’s who we’re here to serve.”

“The past six months in particular have shown once more that KCLR is being found as a trusted, reliable source of local news and information, with a great blend of music and entertainment right across the schedule.”

“We’re reflecting what’s happening across Kilkenny and Carlow every day, whether it’s the big Garth Brooks reveal this morning, the festivals, events, highs and lows, the club championships and more for those living around us, and our output on air and online continues to engage, grow and pick up new listeners or welcome back old ones.”

“Thank you to those who continue to choose KCLR across the week, to those finding us for the first time, you’re very welcome, and to all our team on air and behind the scenes, it’s a huge thanks to them too.”

Evolving how we listen

While radio’s reach remains exceptionally strong, the way people listen continues to evolve. Connected devices now account for 12% of all radio listening, rising to 19% among 15–34-year-olds. Smart speakers alone account for 8% of total radio listening. Whether through a traditional radio, a smartphone or a smart speaker, radio continues to adapt to changing consumer behaviour while maintaining its place in people’s everyday lives.

JNLR Survey Highlights