Leading health expert warns universities will be a breathing ground for Covid

A leading health expert is warning that there will be further outbreaks of Covid 19 when students return to university later this month.

It follows a number of children testing positive for the virus nationwide since schools reopened over the past 2 weeks.

Anthony Staines is Professor of Health Systems at DCU and speaking to KCLR, he said universities are now a big concern, ”we will have problems, mostly in universities. Different universities have different policy. Some have said online teaching where possible, some have said we want every student back – so that creates risk and cause more widespread around the community.