Two long-established Kilkenny schools are set to formally amalgamate this month, following a sustained local campaign for change.

Deputy John McGuinness today confirmed that St. John’s Junior and Senior Schools will officially merge on May 15th to form the newly named St. John’s National School.

The announcement marks a significant step in local education planning, aimed at streamlining resources and improving facilities for students in the area.

Until new accommodation is constructed, the school will continue to operate across its existing sites. Plans are also in place for additional facilities to support the transition and future growth of the new school.

Deputy McGuinness welcomed the development, calling it “very positive news for Kilkenny,” particularly for families in the St. John’s Parish and the Eastern Environs.

“This move will deliver better facilities for our children and help meet the growing demand for school places in the area,” he said.

The decision follows years of advocacy from local representatives, parents, and school communities pushing for a unified and improved education structure.