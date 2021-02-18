Leaving Cert timetable to be published today

Leaving Cert students opting to do a written exam won’t know what their calculated grade would be before sitting the paper.

But they’ll be given the higher of the two scores when it comes to working out their CAO points.

A timetable for the exams will be published today for this year’s young people with hundreds of them across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Education Minister Norma Foley says they will be presented with a choice.

But the ASTI has said it’s bitterly disappointed the predictive grading only model won’t take account of coursework or projects completed.

President of the teachers union, Ann Piggott, says there are issues with the process.