It’s a big weekend of Leinster club hurling ahead for Kilkenny and Carlow, with both counties’ champions preparing for quarter-final action.

Carlow champions Mount Leinster Rangers face Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes on Sunday at Netwatch Cullen Park. Throw-in is at 2.30pm, with coverage on KCLR Carlow, thanks to Dan Morrissey.

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Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are also in action, travelling to Portlaoise to take on Laois champions The Harps. That game throws in at 2pm, with coverage on KCLR Kilkenny, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd.

For Ballyhale, the provincial campaign offers an opportunity to put last year’s disappointment behind them. Shamrocks were beaten in the Leinster final by St Martin’s, who claimed their maiden title thanks to a stoppage-time winning point from Ben Stafford in a dramatic 0-24 to 2-17 victory.

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However, goalkeeper Dean Mason is determined that the focus remains firmly on Sunday’s opponents rather than looking too far ahead.

Speaking to KCLR, he reflected on the disappointment of last year’s final and the importance of getting things right against The Harps.

“We will worry about The Harps of Durrow next and we will see after that. Leaving Croke Park last year was extremely upsetting for the club. It did not click on the day, St Martin’s hurled very well.

“We just want to worry about correcting that first. Get ourselves and everything right and we will see what happens after that.”

There is also a vacancy in the Kilkenny goal following the retirement of Eoin Murphy from inter-county hurling. Asked whether he would be interested in putting himself forward for the number one jersey, Dean said he would certainly consider the opportunity.

“Ah yeah, definitely. I think it is just play well with the club, really knuckle down and keep yourself right. If the call comes, it comes.”

For now, though, his attention is on helping Ballyhale progress in Leinster, as the Kilkenny champions begin their latest bid for provincial honours.