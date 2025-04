Post match from last weekend’s Premier Cup games, we preview New Oak’s Leinster semi-final against Tallaght.

Post match from the Division 3 Cup final as Harry chats to winning Nurney manager, Eddie Dermody

ADVERTISEMENT

We preview the Ladies Carlow Cup final, and after their Premier Division relegation was confirmed in a 5-1 defeat to neighbours Bagenalstown, Kilree Celtic manager, Micko Salter joins us for a chat about what’s next for the South Bagenalstown side.