A charity at the centre of a money laundering investigation has temporarily laid off over a hundred staff.

The movement of large sums of money through the bank accounts of Liberty Recycling, and two linked entities, is being looked at by Gardaí.

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The Irish Times reports tonnes of textiles are stranded at the charity’s Bluebell depot in Dublin, while its clothes banks nationwide can’t be emptied.

About 50 of their clothes banks are in Carlow and Kilkenny according to their website map.

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Kilkenny County Council has issued the following;