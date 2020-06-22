Life sentence to be handed out for Kilkenny woman’s murder

A man will be handed a life sentence today for murdering his partner’s mother Patricia O’Connor at the home they shared in Dublin.

Patricia was a Kilkenny woman, originally from Windgap.

Four others, including her husband Gus, daughter Louise and granddaughter Stephanie, are also awaiting sentence after being found guilty of trying to cover up what happened.

Kieran Greene was the first to be convicted following a trial that heard gruesome details about what he did to Patricia O’Connor.

He beat the 61 year old to death in her home at Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017, and then buried her in a shallow grave in Wexford.

He returned a few days later, dug her up, dismembered her and scattered her remains across the Wicklow Mountains.

Before the trial started, her husband Gus admitted impeding Greene’s apprehension or prosecution by reporting his wife as a missing person at a time when he knew she was dead.

Their daughter Louise, granddaughter Stephanie, and Stephanie’s father Keith Johnston were all convicted for their roles in the attempted cover up.

Their sentence hearings are due to take place this afternoon.