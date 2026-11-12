The KCLR Daily chats to Bernie about about yesterday’s interview with Tony Murray and Dayle Hacking from Before We Die. She has a 22-year-old son with a moderate intellectual disability. He was a child of Autism and ADHD

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He had a brain haemorrhage as a baby and has adhd and autism. When are the government going to prioritise support for adults living with disabilities.

She says it shouldn’t take the death of a parent for an adult with an intellectual disability to be offered housing and care of our loved sons or daughters. It’s shameful that we are being treated like this. She is from Liverpool originally but lived in New Zealand for many years. She thinks the state is failing her son. Bernie has a brother in New Zealand with an intellectual disability and the services there for him are much better than those for her son in Ireland