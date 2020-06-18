Limited capacity for Kilkenny summer camps

The Cúl Camps are coming back this summer, but there could be a bit of a rush when bookings open next Monday.

The GAA is holding the popular summer camps again under Coronavirus guidelines with kids in pods of 15.

Due to the new Covid restrictions capacity will be lower this year.

Kilkenny GAA Games Manager Brían Ryan says they’ll have to be strict on numbers this summer due to the pandemic “We have to follow the guidelines from the government and the GAA, and we will be adhering to them, so it will be [booked on a] first come first served basis once the Kellogg’s Cúl Camp website goes up online”.

The GAA has announced the camps will go ahead this year from the 20th of July.

The popular kids camps were due to start earlier before the pandemic hit.

Anyone who was already booked on a Cúl Camp will get priority for the new dates or a refund if the dates don’t suit.