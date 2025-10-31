

Sunday’s focus turns to camogie as Mt. Leinster Rangers travel to Borris to take on Bunclody in the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie Quarter Final.

Throw-in is at 2.00pm on Sunday, November 2nd with live commentary on our Carlow frequencies.

