Sunday’s focus turns to camogie as Mt. Leinster Rangers travel to Borris to take on Bunclody in the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie Quarter Final.
Throw-in is at 2.00pm on Sunday, November 2nd with live commentary on our Carlow frequencies.
With thanks to KCB Engineering Ltd – building excellence from the ground up. Specialists in structural steel and cladding, farm and industrial buildings, and complete concrete and groundwork services. See Kennedy Construction on Facebook.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.