A place in the All-Ireland final is up for grabs this Saturday at 3.00pm as Kilkenny travel to Athenry to take on Galway in the All-Ireland U23 Camogie Semi-Final.

Expect fierce competition as two traditional rivals battle for a spot in the decider.

