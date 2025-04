The Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Final sees Kilkenny square off with Cork at UPMC Nowlan Park in a blockbuster decider.

Two top sides, one title—expect nothing less than a thrilling contest.

Throw-in is at 4:30 PM this Sunday, live on Kilkenny frequency.

Brought to you with thanks to Michael Saunders Electrical – powering homes, farms, and businesses with expert electrical and solar services.

00:00