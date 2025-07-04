It’s knockout camogie at Croke Park as Kilkenny face Tipperary in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final this Sunday at 1.30pm.

A massive clash with a semi-final spot on the line, and all the skill, drama and passion you’d expect from these old rivals.

Live across all KCLR frequencies

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.